Despite Confusion, PA Mail Voting Not Yet Started

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA voters are not yet able to cast ballots, despite confusion over a state law concerning applications for mail ballots. PA counties have been waiting for the state Supreme Court to rule in multiple cases regarding whether third-party candidates could be listed on the ballot, and the last ruling came Monday. County election officials say they will need time to test, print, and mail the ballots – a process that could stretch into October. Experts say confusion over the availability of ballots in PA stems from a law that requires that counties start processing voters’ applications for mail ballots by Sept. 16. But counties didn’t need to have ballots ready by that date.