Death Investigation In The Red Rose City

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster are investigating a death. Around 12:30 a.m. today, officers responded to the 800 block of Hilton Drive for an infant in cardiac arrest. Officers and medics provided lifesaving efforts for almost an hour, but were unsuccessful at saving the child’s life. Detectives and Evidence Technicians also responded to conduct interviews and process the scene. This is an active investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward by contacting them by calling 717-735-3300 or leave an anonymous tip through their Crimewatch page.