Deadline For Requesting Mail-In Ballot Approaches

HARRISBURG (AP) – Time is running out for Pennsylvanians to request a mail ballot. The deadline is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, so elections officials recommend acting as soon as possible. Voters can request a ballot at their county elections office or online through the Department of State. Voters can return their own ballot through the mail or, if there’s not enough time, deliver it in person to their county elections office. Counties must receive mail-in ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day.