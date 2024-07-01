Data Breach Legislation Becomes PA Law

HARRISBURG – Legislation has been signed into law which provides access to free credit reports and credit monitoring in the event of a data breach in PA. Senate Bill 824 is now Act 33 of 2024. The measure amends the Breach of Personal Information Notification Act by requiring businesses and organizations to notifying the state Attorney General when a data breach impacts more than 500 individuals. Those affected will be offered access to a free credit report once a month for a period of six months following notification and credit monitoring services for one year. A record 3,122 data breaches occurred nationally in 2023, affecting hundreds of millions of Americans and costing billions of dollars, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center. It marked a 72% increase in data compromises from the previous all-time high in 2021.