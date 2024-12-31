CRIZ Program Approved For Reading

HARRISBURG – The Shapiro Administration created a new economic development zone in Reading by approving their application to participate in the City Revitalization and Improvement Zone Program or CRIZ. A CRIZ is an area of up to 130 acres, comprised of parcels designated by a contracting authority that provide economic development and job creation within a political subdivision. State and local taxes collected within the CRIZ are used to stimulate economic development projects within the designated area. The CRIZ program is administered by the Departments of Revenue and Community and Economic Development and the Governor’s Budget Office. Reading Mayor Eddie Moran indicated that securing the CRIZ designation is a transformative step for the city. He said the achievement reflects our shared commitment to revitalizing our downtown and attracting new investment.