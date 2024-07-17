Continued Power Restoration While Storms Linger

LANCASTER – Power continues to be restored around the region after stormy weather came through last evening. PPL is reporting over 5,000 customers still without power in Lancaster County. PPL customers can call 1-800-342-5775 to report an outage. Met Ed reports over 16,000 of its customers remain without power. Met Ed customers can phone 1-888-544-4977 to report an outage. Be alert for more stormy weather today into tomorrow morning. Thunderstorms can bring the possibility of flooding downpours, hail, and damaging wind gusts.