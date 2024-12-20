Cold Weather Means Code Blue

LANCASTER – This weekend will feature some very cold weather for our area. Temperatures on Saturday are to be in the low to mid 30’s for highs while Sunday’s high is only in the mid 20’s. As a result, the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority has issued a Code Blue in effect from Saturday evening, December 21 through Monday morning, December 23, driven by wind chill factors that will make it feel like it’s into the teens. Individuals who may be in need of shelter should contact 211 for assistance.