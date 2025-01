Coach Assaults Sports Official In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – A youth basketball coach is facing charges after he assaulted a sports official. Police say that 41-year-old Jomo Belfor of Mount Vernon, NY was charged with assault on a sports official, harassment, and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident that occurred December 22, 2024 at Spooky Nook Sports. Belfor allegedly disagreed with a call the referee made and reacted by striking the referee. A warrant was issued for his arrest.