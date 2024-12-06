Charges Filed In Harrisburg Murder

HARRISBURG – A woman was charged with murder in Dauphin County. On December 4th at about 5 p.m., officers responded to North 6th and Wiconisco Streets in Harrisburg for a report of a woman running through the street covered in blood. Police later found 29-year-old Tajyeiah Greer of Harrisburg and discovered that she was involved in an altercation with an adult male. Police later found a deceased adult male who suffered multiple stab wounds causing his death. An investigation determined that Greer was responsible for the victim’s death. The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.