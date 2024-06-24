Celebrating The Second Anniversary Of Roe Overturn

HARRISBURG – The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case two years ago represented an historic win for pregnant women and their children. But the campaign to protect pre-born babies and their mothers from harm continues. The Executive Director of the PA Pro Life Federation, Maria Gallagher says it’s important that both mothers and their children be safeguarded. As a society, we need to provide both concrete and emotional support to pregnant women facing challenging circumstances and also need to preserve the lives of precious pre-born children. A compassionate approach honors both mother and child. Dobbs overturned the 1973 Supreme Court ruling known as Roe v. Wade, which resulted in the deaths of more than 64 million unborn children and left countless women to grieve the loss of their babies to abortion. Gallagher added that Roe perpetrated a great injustice against babies and their mothers. Dobbs righted this wrong, with the High Court noting that there is no so-called right to abortion in the U.S. Constitution. She added the work does not end with Roe. It is incumbent on all of us to stand with pregnant women, to assist them in their pregnancy journeys, and to help them before and after the births of their babies.