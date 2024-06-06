Celebrating Dairy Month With Milkshakes

HARRISBURG – To celebrate June Dairy Month, the PA Dairymen’s Association is teaming up with milkshake fans, Dairy Princesses, and area businesses and organizations to celebrate the state’s dairy sector. PA Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Dave Smith says Dairy Month is a great reminder of our nutrient-enriched dairy products, how our foods get from cow to cup and delivered to our homes, and how to support our dairy industry and farmers. Folks can follow PA Dairymen’s Association on social media all month for dairy industry highlights and a full schedule of events on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Proceeds from milkshake sales support the PA Dairymen’s charitable causes, scholarships, and philanthropic work. To find their “Milkshakes on the Moove” locations during June Dairy Month and all year long, visit their Milkshake Locator at PADairymens.com.