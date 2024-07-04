Celebrating A Busy July 4th Holiday

LANCASTER – Today is the July 4th Independence Day holiday. As a result, federal, state, and local government offices will be closed. Banks and financial institutions will have the day off and there will be no home mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service. AAA projects 70.9 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Independence Day holiday travel period. For the first time, AAA looked at the entire July 4th week, plus the Saturday before and the Sunday after the holiday. This year’s projected number of travelers for that time period is a 5% increase compared to 2023. The number of air travelers is expected to set a new record with 5.74 million people flying to their July 4th destinations – an increase of nearly 7% compared to 2023. Over 4.6 million people are expected to travel by other modes of transportation, including buses, cruises, and trains. This category is seeing an increase of 9% compared to last year.