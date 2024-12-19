Casey Says Farewell To U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, DC – Democrat PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey gave his farewell speech in the U.S. Senate as he ends his 18 year career in Congress. The Democrat lawmaker said that his heart was full of gratitude to serve in the Senate. He mentioned how his mother would tell her children to “count your blessings” and he wished to so that on the Senate floor. He expressed his gratitude to the people of PA for trusting him to serve them. Besides serving in the U.S. Senate, Casey also served as PA Auditor General and State Treasurer. Casey said it’s been a privilege to serve the people of the Commonwealth and that he will continue to do his part to serve as a citizen and as a Pennsylvanian. Casey lost a very close race U.S. Senate race to Republican David McCormick.