Budget Includes Funding For Neuro-Degenerative Research

HARRISBURG – PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler applauded the inclusion of nearly $3 million for neuro-degenerative research included as part of the fiscal year 2024-25 state budget. The funding is a first-of-its-kind, direct state investment that represents a continued combined effort to combat neuro-degenerative diseases like ALS, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s that would go to PA institutions currently involved in studying treatments and/or cures for these diseases. Cutler said this significant, bipartisan funding as part of the state budget underscores PA‘s dedication to combating these diseases through scientific inquiry and collaboration among researchers, health care professionals, and advocacy organizations. The funding was passed as part of the Fiscal Code budget enabling legislation signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro as Act 54 of 2024.