Bill Makes Child Day Care Providers Safer

HARRISBURG – Child day care providers would be required to install safety guards on doors under legislation being proposed by Lackawanna County Sen. Marty Flynn. He says child day care providers employ a number of best practices to protect the well-being of the children in their care; however, there is one risk area that demands more be done. Researchers at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital found that hand injuries caused by catching a hand between objects, such as a door, were the most common cause of amputation for children four years of age and younger. Flynn says door safety guards, installed on the hinge side of the door, are designed to prevent children from inserting their finger or hand into the hinge area in order to minimize the risk of fracture, laceration, or amputation. Their installation can prevent traumatic injuries. He is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the proposal.