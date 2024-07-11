Bill Expands Sign Language Interpreters In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved bipartisan legislation seeking to expand the number of sign language interpreters. Senate Bill 1274 would help meet the evolving needs of the deaf, deaf-blind, and hard-of-hearing communities. Bill supporters say the number of registered sign language interpreters has not kept pace with demand. The bill addresses the shortfall by broadening the pathways individuals can take to become qualified interpreters. Key provisions include expanded certification recognition, the acknowledgment of additional pathways beyond traditional bachelor’s degrees to provide interpreters with diverse qualification paths, and resolution of inconsistencies in current certification and registration criteria to enhance clarity and accessibility for all stakeholders. The bill now heads to the PA House for consideration.