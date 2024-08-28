Big Spending Expected On State Legislature Races

HARRISBURG (AP) – Groups aligned with Democrats and Republicans are planning to pour millions of dollars into state legislative battles that will culminate with the November general election. Nearly 5,800 legislative seats in 44 states are up for election this year, with top targets that include a half-dozen states where control of a chamber is in play, including the Keystone State. The PA House currently has 102 Democrats and 101 Republicans. Republicans in PA are looking to regain the state House after Democrats narrowly flipped it in the 2022 elections. The PA Senate has 28 Republicans and 22 Democrats. Only half the seats are up for election in the state Senate, where Republicans hold a slightly larger majority.