Biden/Trump Campaign In PA

PENNSYLVANIA – PA was the scene of two presidential visits as the political campaign continues. President Joe Biden made a rare jump into the 2024 political fray since ending his reelection bid. He campaigned Tuesday night for PA U.S. Sen. Bob Casey who is in a competitive race against Republican Dave McCormick for another term of office. Biden was fully embraced by Casey at an evening campaign fundraiser in Philadelphia. President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in Scranton today at 3 p.m. and then travel to Reading to speak at a rally at 7 p.m. at Santander Arena at 700 Penn Street.