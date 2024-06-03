Bear Sighting In Cumberland County

CARLISLE – Folks in the Carlisle area of Cumberland County are being warned of a bear sighting. The bear was spotted in the area of Garland Drive and S. Hanover Street. Authorities say the bear is continuing south and is out of the borough. Residents are asked to remain cautious if in the area, but can resume your normal activities. If the bear is spotted, please do not approach it and allow it to pass through your yard. If you see the bear, call Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252 to provide an updated location. Residents are urged to keep their pets inside. The state Game Commission has been notified.