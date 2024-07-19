Barber-Teacher Bill Becomes PA Law

HARRISBURG – A bill to help address the shortage of barber-teachers in PA has been signed into law by the governor. Act 66 of 2024 lowers the age an applicant is eligible to take the barber-teacher exam from 23 to 18 years of age; reduces the minimum training hours to become a licensed barber-teacher from 1,250 to 500 hours; allows people currently holding both a cosmetology and barber license to obtain a barber-teacher license if the person completes the training and exam required for licensure as either a barber-teacher or cosmetology teacher; and allows a barber-teacher licensed in another state with substantially similar licensing requirements as PA to be granted a barber-teacher license with examination. The law goes into effect in 60 days.