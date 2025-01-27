Bank Robbery Leads To Officer-Involved Shooting

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Lancaster on Friday, Jan. 24. Police responded to a bank robbery in the 800 block of South Duke Street around 10:15 a.m. A suspect, identified as 39-year-old Luis Fuentes of Lancaster, was armed with a machete during the bank robbery and fled with the weapon in a vehicle as officers arrived. After a vehicle pursuit leading to the 400 block of South Plum Street, Fuentes attempted to flee on foot despite commands to stop. Ultimately, an officer shot him while he was armed with the machete. Fuentes was taken to an area hospital and later died. Lancaster County Detectives are investigating both the use of force incident and the bank robbery. Those investigations are ongoing.