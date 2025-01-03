Avian Flu Claims Snow Geese

HARRISBURG – The PA Game Commission says avian influenza is suspected to have caused the deaths of about 200 snow geese found this week. Dead birds were recovered from two sites – one in Lower Nazareth Township in Northampton County and another in Upper Macungie Township in Lehigh County. Preliminary in-state testing indicated the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza. While results are yet to be confirmed by the USDA, AI is presumed to be the cause of these mortality events. Persons encountering other sick or dead wild birds can report them to the PA Game Commission by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD.