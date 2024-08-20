Authorities Nab A Credit Card Skimmer

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities arrested a Florida man involved with skimming credit card information. Fairview Township Police arrested 31-year old Jorge Cabrera-Tapanes of West Palm Beach following an investigation of two fuel pumps that were malfunctioning at a local store in the 100 block of Limekiln Road on February 7th this year. Officers responded and found that skimming devices had been installed inside the fuel pumps. They were able to identify Cabrera-Tapanes as a person involved in the crimes by using surveillance camera footage and obtaining DNA evidence from the skimming devices.