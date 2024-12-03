Audit Verified PA Election Results

HARRISBURG – Commonwealth Secretary Al Schmidt announced that two audits conducted after every election and before final certification confirmed the unofficial results of the 2024 general election were accurate. Schmidt said the audits are statistical proof that the reported general election results are accurate, which is a testament to the hard work of county election officials who have spent weeks diligently ensuring the integrity of the election results. He thanked the election workers across all 67 counties for delivering a free, fair, safe, and secure election in PA. Each county conducted a statutorily required 2% statistical audit, which is a random sample of at least 2% of the ballots cast in their county – or 2,000 ballots, whichever is fewer. All counties reported accurate audit results. Unofficial vote returns for all 2024 general election races can be found on the Department’s election returns website.