Audit Of PA Motor Voter Process

HARRISBURG (AP) – An examination will be conducted of PA’s system for registering people to vote through its driver’s licensing centers. PA Auditor General Tim DeFoor notified the Shapiro Administration that his office was launching an audit of the “Motor Voter process” to ensure it complies with state and federal law. The Republican official says the audit will include checking whether non-citizens are screened out from registering to vote. The Shapiro Administration says there’s no evidence that non-citizens have registered to vote in PA. PennDOT Secretary Michael Carroll says the agency will cooperate, but he’s accusing DeFoor of playing politics. DeFoor’s office says his audit is not political.