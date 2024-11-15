Arts License Plate For PA Proposed

HARRISBURG – A new, special license plate celebrating the arts in PA would be created under proposed legislation. Bill sponsor, Montgomery County Rep. Joe Ciresi says the creative sector is the fourth largest economic sector in PA, contributing billions to the state’s economy and employing many Pennsylvanians. Proceeds from the purchase of the special license plate would go to the PA Council on the Arts to add to the grants they award to fund artistic endeavors throughout the state. As proposed by House Bill 2636, the arts license plate would join other special fund registration plates offered by PennDOT which currently support a variety of causes including wild resource conservation, veterans, distracted driving awareness, and more.