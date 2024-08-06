Arrest In Minor Sexual Assault Case

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man was arrested on sexual assault, rape, and other charges involving a minor. 57-year-old Christopher Zweifel of East Earl was arraigned on numerous charges. On June 26, East Earl Township Police received a report of sexual assault. It is alleged that around August 2023, Zweifel assaulted a minor victim. He was taken into custody on August 5. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $250,000 bail to await future court proceedings. Police say in cases like this, there are often additional victims who have not come forward. If you are a victim, please contact East Earl Township Police at 717-355-5302.