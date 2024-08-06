Arrest In Lancaster Stabbing

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police have made an arrest in a July 28th stabbing. Around 2:09 a.m. that day, an adult male arrived at the hospital with a 7-inch laceration to his neck. Officers went to the hospital and spoke with the victim and witnesses. They stated to police they were leaving a bar and near the N. Queen Street parking garage noticed the victim’s neck bleeding. The victim was treated at the hospital. Yesterday, police arrested 44-year-old Syeen Hill of Lancaster on the 200 block of E. King Street. Charges include criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, possession of instruments of crime, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person. Anyone with additional information about the incident,is asked to contact Lancaster City Police Detective Ryan Burgett at 717-719-4484.