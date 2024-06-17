Arrest In Harford County, Maryland Murder

HARFORD COUNTY, MD – Harford County, Maryland authorities announced an arrest in the August 6, 2023 murder of Rachel Morin. 23-year-old Victor Martinez-Hernandez of El Salvador was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday. Morin was discovered murdered after she went for walk on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said Hernandez crossed the southern border into the U.S. in February 2023 after a warrant was issued for the murder of a woman in El Salvador. In March 2023, Hernandez assaulted a 9-year-old girl and her mother at a home in Los Angeles. DNA evidence allowed investigators to finally put a name to the image of a suspect in a video from Los Angeles. The investigation is ongoing. Maryland authorities are working to extradite Hernandez.