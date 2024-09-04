Armed Robbery Investigation In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – An armed robbery in Lancaster County is under investigation. It occurred last evening at Tobacco King at 108 N. Reading Road in Ephrata Borough. A suspect described as a male, wearing black clothing, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black mask, entered the business armed with a handgun and held an employee at gunpoint. While the suspect searched the rear employee area of the business, the employee and two customers were able to escape unharmed. The suspect fled the store on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ephrata Police Detective Brandon Bartholomew at 717-738-9200.