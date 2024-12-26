Area Federal Judge Rambo Dies

HARRISBURG – A retired federal judge with a federal courthouse in Harrisburg named in her honor has died at age 88. Sylvia Rambo died on Monday after being in deteriorating health. Rambo was appointed to the federal bench in the Middle District of PA in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter. She served on that court for more than four decades. Rambo was a graduate of Dickinson Law School in Carlisle and practiced law in Cumberland County. She retired from the federal bench in 2024. The Sylvia H. Rambo Federal Courthouse opened in 2023.