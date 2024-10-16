Area Battle To Determine U.S. House Control

HARRISBURG (AP) – With the U.S. House narrowly divided, contests for PA’s seats will be critical to determine who will control the chamber. Democrats are defending their 9-8 advantage in the state’s 17-seat delegation and the parties view a number of PA races as competitive. In our region, the race in the 10th Congressional District pits Republican incumbent Congressman Scott Perry against Democrat Janelle Stelson, a former local TV news anchor. Perry won reelection in 2022 by almost 8 points. Stelson is a Republican-turned-Democrat who does not live in the district.