Anti-Blight Legislation Becomes PA Law

HARRISBURG – A bill aimed at helping local communities battle blighted and abandoned properties was signed into law by the governor. Senate Bill 149, now Act 48, will allow counties to use a surcharge on real estate transfers to create a demolition fund to help spur redevelopment. Under the bill, the governing body of a county may, by ordinance, impose a fee of no more than $250 for the sale of any property being sold or an action for mortgage foreclosure. In addition to the purchase price, the bureau conducting the sale of the property or the sheriff in a mortgage foreclosure will collect the fee. The demolition fund created can be used by the county, any not-for-profit or for-profit corporation that has a contract with the county or a taxing district, redevelopment authority, land bank or other government entity, for the demolition or rehabilitation of blighted property located in the county.