Another Day Of Hot/Stormy Weather

LANCASTER – Stormy weather blew through our region causing power outages and downed trees. Crews are out working to restore power to affected communities. PPL reports several thousand of its customers are still without power in its coverage area. If you are a PPL customer without power, you can call PPL at 1-800-342-5775. Several hundred Met Ed customers are currently without power. Met Ed customers can call 1-888-544-4977 to report an outage. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight. Meteorologist Jeff Nordeen says expect hot weather along with some strong storms again today. The storms may bring flooding downpours, hail, and strong wind gusts. The opportunity for storms continue from tonight through tomorrow morning when temperatures are to begin to drop and make way for more comfortable weather into the weekend.