A Real Human On The Phone Proposed

HARRISBURG – A bill has been proposed requiring state agencies to provide live phone services. House Bill 197, sponsored by Montgomery County Rep. Joe Ciresi, would require state agencies to have live phone services available on their public lines. Doing so will increase the quality of service to the public from state agencies, and streamline the process by which the public can have their questions answered and access important information. Ciresi says Pennsylvanians want ready access to state agencies for information on services; however, they often face frustrations with ineffective customer service systems continuously redirecting callers, making talking to a live representative difficult and time consuming. The bill is now before the PA Communications & Technology Committee.

