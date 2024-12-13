A Great Time To Share The Blessing

LANCASTER – Share The Blessing is dedicated to helping individuals and families in need enjoy the Christmas season. They facilitate this through the collection of monetary donations that are used, in full, to provide hope and assistance to local families during a very blessed time of the year. Launched in 2004, Share the Blessing invites area residents to nominate individuals or families living in the Lancaster community who are in need of extra care and attention this holiday. Nominations should focus on local families in crisis or need. All individuals and families nominated and/or selected will remain anonymous to honor their privacy. Past nominations have included families undergoing many forms of personal hardship. You can nominate a needy family by clicking on the banner below.. Financial contributions can be made online at sharetheblessing.com or mail a contribution to Share The Blessing, P.O. Box 186, Elizabethtown, PA 17120 or by calling 717-381-5440.