A Good Time To Pack A Shoebox

LANCASTER – With the start of school underway, families can also start transforming empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope by filling them with supplies like pencils, crayons, markers, and notebooks, alongside personal care items and toys as part of Operation Christmas Child. The outreach of Samaritan’s Purse will deliver the gift-filled shoeboxes worldwide along with the Gospel message to boys and girls in need. Alex Nsengimana was a child in Rwanda who saw family members lose their lives through genocide. He would later be sent to an orphanage where he received hope and Jesus Christ through distribution of a shoebox. Alex now is on staff with Samaritan’s Purse and has traveled back to Rwanda to the same orphanage where he lived to bring shoeboxes to the children there. Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 220 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, they hope to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 12 million children. You can get more information and details about Operation Christmas Child by clicking on Alex’s photo below. The national collection week of shoeboxes is November 18-25.