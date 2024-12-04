York County Lawmaker Rejects 2024 Pay Increase

HARRISBURG – Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced today that she has returned her 2024 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to the state treasury, continuing her commitment to government accountability and transparency. This marks the fourth year in which Phillips-Hill has declined the annual adjustment provided to Pennsylvania legislators, executive officials, including the governor, and judges. The COLA, which is automatically applied under state law passed in 1995, increases salaries for government officials to account for inflation. Phillips-Hill has long advocated for greater reforms to improve government efficiency and fiscal responsibility, leading efforts to make Harrisburg more transparent and accountable to the people it serves. Her decision to return the 2024 COLA is part of a broader effort to restore trust in public institutions and demonstrate that elected officials work for the citizens they represent.