York County Hit & Run Investigated

YORK COUNTY – A hit and run crash in York County is under investigation. On August 25 around 3:51 a.m., police responded to Carlisle Road in front of Chili’s Grill at Delco Plaza. Officers found a female laying on the roadway. She was conscious and told officers that she had been riding an electric scooter before impact. The scooter was not found at the scene. As officers patrolled the area, the scooter was found on Route 30 near Kenneth Road, about a half a mile from the scene of the crash. The unidentified victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police Officer David Coates at 717-792-9514, ext 301.