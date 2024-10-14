York County Hit & Run Investigated

YORK COUNTY – A York County hit and run crash has injured a father and his child. Yesterday at 12:26 p.m., police responded to York and Porters Roads in Heidelberg Township. Witnesses say a white Ford Explorer stopped at a stop sign and made a left turn on to York Road, when it struck a motorcycle. After the impact, the Explorer fled west on York Road towards Hanover. The riders on the motorcycle were ejected – a 53-year-old man and his 10-year-old daughter, both from Seven Valleys. Both were wearing helmets. The girl was taken to Hershey Medical Center wear she is being treated for two brain bleeds. The father was taken to York Hospital for extensive injuries, but is expected to recover. Parts collected from the scene indicate that it is a 2003-2005 Ford Explorer. The suspect vehicle should have damage to the front driver’s side. Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or email: tips@nycrpd.org.