York County Death Ruled Accidental

YORK COUNTY – A 17-year-old died after being struck by a vehicle in Springettsbury Township, York County. The York County Coroner’s Office says Quinterrion Smith of Coffeeville, Mississippi was traveling with his basketball team last Thursday evening when he was crossing the road with a group of friends in the area of Route 30 and North Hills Road when he was struck. Smith was taken to York Hospital where he died last Friday. An autopsy conducted yesterday ruled the death as accidental. Springettsbury Township Police are investigating.