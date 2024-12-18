York County Coroner To Retire

YORK – York County Coroner Pam Gay announced that she will not be seeking re-election in 2025, and she will be retiring at the end of her third term in January 2026. She said she is “humbly honored to serve the people of York County” during what would be her three terms as Coroner. She cited many improvements in staffing and office modernization since she began in 2014, and that the county was finally able to provide the community with the office and morgue facility that was so desperately needed. Coroner Gay endorsed her Chief Deputy Coroner, Tania Zech in her 2025 Republican campaign for York County Coroner saying she is well-prepared to assume the role. Zech has been serving in her current role as Chief Deputy Coroner since 2020 and was a Deputy Coroner for four years prior to that.