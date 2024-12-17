York County ATM Skimmer Suspects Sought

YORK COUNTY – York County Police are searching for two suspects who placed a skimming device on an ATM machine. On December 6, police responded to the Sheetz at 5235 Susquehanna Trail in Conewago Township and found the device on a PNC Bank ATM inside the store. Police say the suspects placed the skimming device on the machine on December 6 around 9:50 a.m. It was discovered the same day around 11:15 a.m. by a worker performing maintenance on the machine. It is unknown how many customers used the ATM in the time that the skimming device was attached to the ATM. Police released photos of the two suspects. If you can identify them, contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or email: tips@nycrpd.org.