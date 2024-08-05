Who’s Coming To The Keystone State With Harris

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – The dates are set. The venues are chosen. The only thing missing from this week’s campaign blitz with Vice President Kamala Harris and her 2024 running mate is the name of that running mate. After a weekend spent interviewing finalists, Harris is set to decide as early as today on her choice before the two set off on a tour across key battleground states this week, such as PA, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, and Arizona, where they will introduce the new Democrat ticket to voters. Harris interviewed at least three running mate contenders on Sunday in Washington. They were PA Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. The first stop on the tour will be tomorrow in Philadelphia.