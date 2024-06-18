Week Designated As Pollinator Week In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA House adopted House Resolution 400 designating this week as “Pollinator Week” in PA to highlight the essential role bees and other pollinators play in producing our food and sustaining the health of the environment. The resolution calls attention to the importance of pollinators, the essential role played by the state’s beekeepers, and the value of collaborative efforts by state, educational, and industry partners. It’s estimated that by pollinating most crops and wildflowers, bees are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we eat – from fruits and vegetables to chocolate, coffee, and nuts. They also play an essential role in maintaining our forests, grasslands, and local ecosystems by promoting floral growth that creates habitats for animals and insects. The PA State Beekeepers Association works with the PA Department of Agriculture, which registers and regulates each apiary, and with state universities like the Penn State Cooperative Extension and Delaware Valley University to promote education and best practices and to support projects and grants.