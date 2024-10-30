Water Street Mission Food Drive Now Underway

LANCASTER -Lancaster’s Water Street Mission is kicking off one of its most important campaigns of the year. The goal of the 2024 annual food drive is 80,000 lbs. of non-perishable food. The Rescue Mission Food Drive begins October 30 and runs until December 22 across Lancaster County. The mission is partnering with local businesses and individuals for a massive campaign to fuel their yearlong efforts to provide food for those in need. This holiday season alone, Water Street Mission will serve nearly 27,000 meals to people experiencing homelessness and give thousands of bags of groceries to those in need. All donations can be dropped off at Water Street Mission’s campus or at a participating location. A list of drop-off locations and accepted food items can be found by clicking on the banner below.