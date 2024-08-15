Warning On Contaminated Raw Milk In Our Region

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to immediately discard Meadow View Jersey’s brand raw milk purchased between August 5 and 12, 2024, with a sell-by date of August 19, 2024. Routine testing for pathogens confirmed that the milk was contaminated with E-Coli bacteria. The milk was sold in plastic gallon, plastic and glass half gallon, plastic quart, and plastic pint containers. The milk was sold from the farm’s store in Leola and a number of retail stores in Berks, Dauphin, Lancaster, and Lebanon Counties. E-Coli can make people sick with diarrhea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, sepsis, and other illnesses. Children under five, adults over 65, and people with compromised immune systems may be at risk. The farm contacted wholesale and retail stores that distributed the milk. A listing of locations where the raw milk was sold is below.



Milk was sold in the following locations :

Berks County

Weaver Orchard, 40 Fruit Lane, Morgantown, PA 19543

Dauphin County

Soil & Soul Farm, 2405 Colebrook Road, Middletown, PA 17057

Lancaster County

Meadow View Jerseys Retail Farm Store, 172 South Farmersville Road, Leola, PA 17540

Bird in Hand Farm Supply, 2805 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird in Hand, PA 17505

Ebenezer Groceries, 465 North Reading Road, Ephrata, PA 17522

Everest Indian Grocery Store, 1621 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603

Forry’s Country Store, 820 Ivy Drive Lancaster, PA 17601

Hilltop Acres, 347 Rife Run Road, Manheim, PA 17545

Meck’s Produce, 1955 Beaver Valley Pike, Strasburg, PA 17579

Sensenig Poultry, 843 Furnace Hill Road, Lititz, PA 17543

The Country Store 3140, Mount Joy Road, Mount Joy PA 17552

Union Mill Acres, 7557 Elizabethtown, Road Elizabethtown, PA 17022

Willow Creek Grocery, 30 Willow Street, Reinholds, PA 17569

Lebanon County

Country View Grocery, 1941 Horseshoe Pike, Annville, PA 17003