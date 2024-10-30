Voter Guides For Christians Available

HARRISBURG – As the 2024 general election draws closer, voter guides are available for Christian voters. PA Family Institute has an online voters guide available. It features federal and state races. On this website, you’ll find a personalized voter guide to see only the candidates on your ballot, comments candidates wrote on survey questions, contact information for candidates – including links to websites, Facebook pages, Instagram, and X accounts, and links to researched answers for candidates who did not respond. You can access the voters guide at pafamilyvoter.com. Another voters guide is available through the Dr. James Dobson Family Institute. They offer a voters guide for all states. You can access that voters guide by clicking on the picture below.

