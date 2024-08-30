Victim Identified In Lancaster County Hit & Run

LANCASTER – A male pedestrian struck and killed in Lancaster County has been identified. The County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 72-year-old John Zimmerman, formerly of Lititz. An autopsy found he died of multiple traumatic injuries. The manner of death still pending. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Lincoln Highway East on Thursday around 4:09 a.m. and found Zimmerman’s body in the eastbound lanes. The striking vehicle failed to stop and fled. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.