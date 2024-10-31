Update On Lancaster County Voter Registration Fraud Investigation

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office updated its investigation into suspected fraudulent voter registration applications to determine who may have participated in the effort to submit about 2,500 voter registration applications at or near the voter registration deadline. Election workers found irregularities while preparing to process the applications and notified the District Attorney’s Office. Last week, District Attorney Heather Adams announced that detectives launched an investigation and found indicators of fraud including incorrect and non-existent addresses, false personal ID information, as well as false names and incorrect social security information. In other cases, applications contained accurate voter ID information, but the application was determined to be forged. Detectives worked through the weekend to review suspicious applications or those unable to be confirmed by the voter registration office. If information on an application was verified, the elections office was notified so that the application could be processed. Adams said they believe that fraudulent voter registrations are connected to large-scale canvassing operations for voter registrations dating back to June. Anyone with information about the voter registration canvassing activities is encouraged to call the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office at 717-299-8100.